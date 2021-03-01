Open rebellion in Congress: Will it make a dent at party's performance in upcoming polls?

New Delhi: Just ahead of the Assembly elections in 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, senior Congress leaders or it's 'dissenters' have openly shown their rebellion against the party leadership and its decision-making process.

While these leaders, who are also known as G-23, are expressing their views against the party in an open manner, Congress is concerned as it is showing a divide within the party which may impact its performance in the upcoming polls.

The 8 leaders out of the G-23 recently went to Jammu, ostensibly to attend public meetings organized by a non-government organisation, Gandhi Global Family Foundation, witnessed some Congress dissenters wearing saffron turbans, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to this, Anand Sharma, who is a part of G23, takes on Twitter to question the party's decision of having an alliance with the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal.

When asked about the matter, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, who was being sacked from the party, said to ETV Bharat, "The G23 speak for a majority of Congress supporters. We need an organizational transformation, ideological clarity, empowered decentralized local leadership and above all, a non-dynastic political chieftain who can take the party forward. It is possible. Congress can still mount a big challenge to BJP in both May this year and 2024. But we need to change. Fast."

He further added, "Those who are criticizing the 'timing' of G23 expressing concerns about Congress miss the point that there is no wrong time to do the right thing. Like there is no perfect time to buy or sell a stock. Frankly, we should have had these conversations several times in the last 7 years."

Interestingly, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Monday, gave a key role to Prithviraj Chavan, who was also a part of letter writers, by appointing him as the Chairman of Congress' Screening Committee for Assam. The move showed that the party is trying to do damage control to keep the stack together. Meanwhile, there are some other leaders as well who are trying to get separated from the G-23 while focusing on the party matters.

Interview of senior journalist and political analyst Rasheed Kidwai

Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior journalist and political analyst Rasheed Kidwai explained, "This is all buildup for post-May 2, 2021 scenario when the results of 5 states will be announced. These Congress dissenters had written a letter seeking changes in leadership. The dissenters think that Congress will not do very well, like the exit polls have shown that Congress may not dislodge the Left in Bengal and may not win Assam, Puducherry as well. In that scenario, both sides are posturing."

"Sonia Gandhi is one ahead of dissenters. Today, she has appointed Prithviraj Chavan, who is part of G23, as the head of the Congress screening committee for Assam. There may be some of the leaders who are going to be star campaigners. So the G23 now becoming those 8 people who were present in Jammu. G23 is not a coercive group. Some leaders are not invited into meetings. There are some leaders who are waiting to join, like Rashid Alvi. So many newer faces may come," he added.

Recently, Congress had also asked its dissenters to focus on the upcoming Assembly elections so that the party can perform well while concerning the ill-effects of Congress infighting. Many of the Congress leaders even questioned the "timing" of such statements by Congress dissenters as the assembly polls are just around the corner.

"This is a pressure tactic. Saffron turban or praising Narendra Modi is not an anti-party activity. They are also very careful and not crossing the party's discipline," replied Kidwai over the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress had also made another interesting appointment on the day when these G-23 leaders appeared on one stage in Jammu for the 'show of strength'. RS Bali, son of veteran Congress leader GS Bali, who is a prominent Brahmin face from Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as AICC Secretary recently. The move has indicated that Congress might be trying to bring an alternative to Anand Sharma, who is also a Brahmin face of Himachal Pradesh.

When asked, Rasheed Kidwai replied, "Change is consistent. In Congress, it was long overdue. It is the root cause of the problem because nobody is eyeing Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi's job. These people are in certain positions which are very few in Congress. So they think if new people will come, they think that their chance is gone."

