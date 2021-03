Opposition creates ruckus over allegations against Maharashtra HM in RS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by leaders including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. They raised the recent corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

During Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament, Chaya Verma asked Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding the destruction of crops in various states due to wildlife.

Javadekar instead of answering the query commented on allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Following an uproar, the House was adjourned.