OTT and SM regulations: Experts support crackdown on 'objectionable content'

New Delhi: As the government on Thursday released a set of new guidelines to curb the misuse of social media platforms and regulate OTT (over-the-top) streaming services in the country, experts supported the crackdown saying that several platforms are littered with objectionable content. According to the new guidelines, 'the objectionable content' on different social media platforms must be removed within 36 hours.

As per a government statement, these guidelines may be called the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

"In the last few years, some platforms have totally abandoned self-regulation and have littered themselves with objectionable content such as pornographic material, inciting material, religious-hate material content. Also, these platforms were working in a very partisan manner on social and political issues. Sometimes, they just suppress the voice of one particular group," said Anuj Agarwal, Chairman, Center for Research on Cybercrime and Cyberlaw to ETV Bharat.

He added that platforms should allow everyone to raise their concern and act neutral.

Addressing a press conference on the new regulations for social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that the government welcomes criticism and the right to dissent but it is very important for the users of social media to have a forum to raise their grievances against the misuse of social media.

"Every social media platforms are welcome in India but there shouldn't be a double standard. If an attack takes place in Capitol Hill then social media supports police action but if there is an aggressive attack takes place on Red Fort, then you have double standards. This is plainly not acceptable," added Prasad.

Talking about the new regulation by the government on the OTT platforms, the expert said that the order can be challenged in the court claiming that it is violative of the fundamental rights of the freedom of expression.

Notably, the new law mandates the publisher of the online curated content shall prominently display the classification rating specific to each content of programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, and advising on viewer description (if applicable) at the beginning of every program enabling the user to make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.

"But, I believe that there has to be a balance, somewhere down the line. OTT platforms and moviemakers are not above society or the law and they should always keep in mind that their audience is the law-abiding citizens of India. Thus, they should only produce such kind of contents which is neither objectionable nor inciteful," he added.

As per the government statement, the OTT platforms will require to self-classify their movies and content based on different age group: "U" or universal rating, and others for 7+, 13+, 16+ and 18+ age group.

According to the new guidelines, a digital website or content publisher will have to appoint a grievance redressal officer based in India who will have to act upon a complaint within 15 days.

"If there are complaints against the dignity of users, particularly women that exploit their private parts of individuals or nudity or in sexual acts, impersonation, etc. you will be required to remove that within 24 hours," said MeITY minister.