Over 3,000 caught while infiltrating India borders in 2 yrs

New Delhi: Amid a crackdown on illegal residents in the country the Union Home Ministry in a written reply in Rajya Sabha informed the house that more than 3,000 people were apprehended trying to illegally enter India in the past two years.

The MHA said: "116 nationals from Pakistan, 2,812 from Bangladesh and 325 from Myanmar were caught while trying to infiltrate into India between 2018 and 2020."

Read:| India borders well protected, says top BSF official

This comes after on March 1, three Rohingya Muslims were arrested from Uttar Pradesh for living illegally in India using forged documents besides facilitating others from Bangladesh and Myanmar to come to India.

The arrests were made by the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) based on inputs received from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit in Lucknow.

IANS

Read:| Hundreds of militants waiting at launch pads at LoC: BSF