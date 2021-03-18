Pak army chief fires ‘peace offensive’ salvo at India, rakes up Kashmir

New Delhi: Not by coincidence but by design, the all-powerful Pakistan Army chief and the Prime Minister appeared to be on the same page for once.

Following up on Pak PM Imran Khan’s assertions on Wednesday at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, it was General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s turn on Thursday to again parrot the Kashmir issue as the core issue between India and Pakistan under the guise of a peace gambit.

On Wednesday, PM Khan had launched the country’s National Security Division’s (NSD) advisory portal connecting over 100 think-tanks and university departments with policymakers where he sought rights for Kashmiris according to UN Security Council resolutions.

On Thursday, General Bajwa went beyond that and attempted to link Kashmir and bring it to the forefront of South Asia and Central Asian politics.

He said: “Stable Indo-Pak relation is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia. This potential however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbours. Kashmir dispute is obviously at the head of this problem.”

In other words, General Bajwa’s underlined the centrality of the Kashmir issue in the dispute between the two nations as also the prodding that if India wants a role in Afghanistan and Central Asia, it has to have a harmonious relationship with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, PM Khan had already made it clear that India will have to make the first move on Kashmir. He had said: “We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead.”

And on Thursday, General Bajwa too stressed that the onus lay on India. “But for resumption of peace process or meaningful dialogue, our neighbour (India) will have to create conducive environment, particularly in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

What the General may have sought was restoration of the ‘special status’ for Kashmir that was accorded under Article 370 which was abrogated on August 5, 2019. On that day, statehood was taken away and the state of Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated leading to extensive and continuous protests.

Pakistan’s army chief also held out a veiled threat of resumption of a Cold War. “Frayed relations between various power centres of the globe and boomeranging of competing alliances can bring nothing but another stint of cold war,” he said.

Interestingly, PM Khan and General Bajwa’s assertions come at a delicate moment in the international situation when old strategic alliances are changing to new ones.

It is a time when China and Russia have grown much closer than any time in the recent past even as the Joe Biden government in the US is trying to find its way out of the mess in Afghanistan besides trying to resolve its difficulties with Iran.

