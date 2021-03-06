Do or die, as Pakistan PM to face vote of confidence today

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the Parliament today. The decision to go for a trust vote came after a candidate of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf and a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan lost an Islamabad senate seat to Pakistan People's Party leader and former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The President has summoned the National assembly on Saturday, March 6 at 12:15 pm at the Parliament House, Islamabad for requiring the Prime Minister to obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly under clause 7 of article 91 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Do or die, as Pakistan Prime Minister to face vote of confidence today

On being asked about the matter, political observer and international affairs expert, Professor Harsh V Pant, said, “It is a ‘do or die’ situation for Imran Khan because he is looking at defeat in the passing of the ‘no-confidence motion’. In some ways, PM Khan is reacting to the ground realities which seem to be slipping out of his control. It seems that the vote will make it very clear that he no longer enjoys the trust of the parliament.

READ: Pak ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: Imran

Therefore, I think, he is looking at a very delicate situation going forward and whatever he is doing including last moment shooting of a letter, emotional appeal to the party lawmakers for a vote, is the last roll of the dice’. He might be reckoning that his political career is facing certainly an inflexion point”, Pant added.

On Friday, in a letter addressed to all members of the Parliamentary Party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan, regarding ‘vote of confidence’, Prime Minister Khan said, “You are required to take part in the voting on a resolution for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister as per the direction of the Party. The Party head may declare any member to have defected from the political party and forward a copy of such declaration to the Election Commission in case he/she votes or abstains from voting contrary to the direction issued by the party on a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister under paragraph (ii) of clause (b) of Article 63 A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Do or die, as Pakistan PM to face vote of confidence today

READ: Imran Khan losing foothold as his MPs contacting PDM, says Bilawal

In a special warning to all the members, Khan said in a letter, “In this regard, it is informed that as per voting procedure laid down for the aforesaid purpose all entrances to the Chamber/Hall of the Assembly will be locked at 12:15 pm and no member will be allowed to enter into or exit from the Chamber/hall of the assembly after that.

On Thursday, while addressing the nation, Prime Minister Khan said that money has been influencing the senate for the last 30-40 years and added that it poses a threat to the country.

In an emotional speech, Khan appealed to the Members of the National Assembly to vote however they wished to.

Declaring that he is seeking a vote of confidence on Saturday, Khan said party lawmakers, “I will take a vote of confidence the day after tomorrow (Saturday). I will ask my members to show if they have confidence in me. If they say they have no confidence, I will respect and will sit on Opposition benches”.

READ: Imran Khan secures 18 seats in Pakistan Senate, loses Islamabad to Opposition

It is worth noting that the Vote of Confidence will not be a secret procedure and will be open. Khan needs the support of 171 lawmakers in the National Assembly which consist of 341 members out of a total of 342.

Moreover, earlier on Thursday, when he called for his party meeting and coalition partners, 179 members attended the meeting.

Now it remains to be seen whether Imran Khan’s government will come to an end or he will successfully win the vote of confidence in the Parliament.