Palakkad railway division to auction released sleepers

Palakkad: Palakkad division of Southern Railway is planning to auction around 45,000 used sleepers in the month of March. The life of a railway sleeper used in the tracks is 25 years after which it is sold as scrap. Palakkad division has over 1.75 lakh used sleepers lying in the various yards.

According to railway authorities, over one lakh sleepers are stacked at Nileshwar yard in north Kerala alone. As many as 50,000 used sleepers are also available at Tikkoti, 2000 at Shoranur and 25,000 at Mangaluru junction at present.

Read: India to expand space ties with Italy: ISRO

As the bidding for e-auction of the released Railway sleepers is scheduled on 11th March 2021, Palakkad Division, looking for potential buyers for its released sleeper stocks over the Division. It is listed for auction in IREPS portal and the bidding for around 45,000 sleepers will be held on 11th March 2021, a statement from the division mentioned.

Use of spent sleepers

The buyers purchase these released sleepers mainly to take out the iron frame and clip cups of the sleeper to sell it for recycling. The iron frame and clip cups of the sleeper together weigh around 15 kg. But due to environmental concerns over the dismantling of sleepers, conventional buyers are not showing much enthusiasm.

Read: 'Half of Hyderabad immune to Corona virus'

The Railway, therefore, is looking for buyers for sleepers from the non-conventional users. Due to their strength and length, the sleepers can be put into many uses. Experts in the field suggest that released sleepers can be used for road laying, levelling of the surface, boundary formation, marking of boundaries, as a foundation for making boundary walls, etc.

Dimension of the sleepers

The length of a sleeper is 2.750 metres. The sleeper has a trapezoidal cross-section having top width of 150 mm and bottom width of 249 mm and a depth of 210 mm. The weight of the sleeper is 286.5 kg (approximately). In the bulk procurement, the released Sleeper will cost nearly Rs.200/-. The life of a Sleeper is around 25 years.

For the purchase of a PSC Broad Gauge Standard sleeper, Railway spends around Rs.2,250.

Read: OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump