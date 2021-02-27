Wedding business suffers setback amid pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra): As the pandemic continues, India has banned large gatherings and asked people to follow proper social distancing guidelines. This has led to a major slowdown in the wedding industry, with many couples cancelling or postponing their big day.

The move pushed the people associated with the wedding business into starvation. 17 people committed suicide in Maharashtra due to the ban on ceremonies.

All Maharashtra Tent Dealer Welfare Organization chairman Sagar Chavan said that as many as 50 thousand people connected with small businesses like catering, flower, lighting, tents etc. businesses working on a daily basis have been left jobless.

Besides, 17 persons depending upon these businesses have ended their lives.

He demanded that the state government should seriously consider the distress of the business and take measures to save these people.

During the nationwide lockdown, all types of public programs including political, cultural, religious, educational and marriage ceremonies were banned.

The closure of means of livelihood triggered hundreds of people working on a daily basis to starvation.

As the economy of the country started to deteriorate due to Corona, all restrictions were gradually withdrawn.

The marriage or other ceremonies were permitted with new rules as compulsory physical distance, wearing masks and cleaning hands with sanitiser and a limited number of guests. In the unlocking process, marriages with guests not more than 50 were allowed.

This severely hit businesses depending upon such ceremonies including band, marriage halls, flower farms, trading of flowers, lighting, sound system, tent decoration, catering, fast food, transport, photography, generator etc. Nearly 50 thousand persons working on a daily basis in these businesses in Kolhapur district are facing severe financial distress.

Businesses, flower vendors in distress

As the state government has permitted only 50 guests to attend marriage ceremonies, it has hit hard small businesses connected with such programs.

Many professionals in the business of flowers, band, marriage halls, photography are facing a financial crunch. If another lockdown is imposed, they will be pushed to starvation.

Rashid Bhai, owner of Rashid flower Mart in Beed while narrating his woeful story, says that in the wedding season last year, they faced a huge crisis, which adversely affected their business.

However, they are expecting a good income this year. Meanwhile, the number of Corona patients is increasing.

So, this wedding season is unlikely to fetch them any income.

No other option but to commit suicide

Many businesses in Jalgoan have been jeopardized due to the government decision to allow only 50 guests for a marriage ceremony.

Flower vendor Mangala Bari told ETV Bharat that, as the Corona outbreak was declining, our business had started to flourish once again. We were relieved to some extent. The Corona pandemic has again returned and our business is likely to deteriorate.

Due to the restrictions, bookings have been cancelled. Many persons are demanding money back. We are honestly paying back their money as we are here to stay in this business. If the situation does not return to normal in a short time, how can we survive is the question, Bari says.

Sanjay Agrawal, tent decorator said that last year their business was completely shut though they managed to survive.

"We were expecting a change in the situation this year, but now Corona infection is on rising. Our business is likely to come to a standstill. The rule of maximum 50 guests restriction has severely hit our business as many people are cancelling bookings. We face a big problem of paying salaries of employees and loan instalments. If such a situation continues, we will have to commit suicide," Agrawal says.

Jayesh Khandar, a lighting professional, reiterating Agrawal, said that, with the restriction of 50 guests, nobody is willing to celebrate marriages with lot of fanfare. Our business has been extremely hit by this as we are unable to pay the rent of warehouse, salaries of staff.

The government should consider our plight with sympathy and withdraw the limit of 50 guests, he said.

Decorators in Mumbai facing survival crisis

Arun Katwankar, a professional in decorating business, explained his sad story of distress.

He said that he was facing a problem of survival as expenses for four months from June to September were dependent upon wedding season. He said that, even if I get orders in May, it is unlikely that he will earn some profit. All hopes have faded away now.

"We will not earn enough, even to pay children school fees. I am thinking to close this business now," Katwankar says.

Mumbai decorators’ association’s vice president Shashikant Kadam said that many of my businessmen friends use rented warehouses.

They are facing a big problem of paying the rent.

We will write to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to allow more guests for ceremonies, he said.

Struggle for survival

Photographer Vikrant Hirwe says that he is working in this business for many years but never faced such a hard time before.

"We are facing severe distress in marriage season. We have fought against Corona but now we have to struggle for the very survival," he added.