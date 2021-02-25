Madhya Pradesh: Only 20 per cent tech-savvy ministers in paperless budget session

Bhopal: Despite the Madhya Pradesh government all set to present the paperless budget for the first time, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has failed in its attempt to upgrade its ministers in terms of technology.

It became evident as twenty per cent of the ministers in the cabinet are tech-savvy. The government aims to enhance digital governance and is also providing money to the ministers and MLAs to buy tablets and laptops.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be presenting a digital budget just like it was done in the Lok Sabha. Instead of a hard copy, they would be provided with the budget on their tablets instead. Not just this, the MLAs are also getting trained for this initiative. The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly consists of 230 members, most of which have never used a computer in their lives.

Only 20 per cent of the MLAs in the Legislative Assembly have taken computer training. Some of the MLAs believe that change is necessary with time and that the MLAs should take computer training so that they too can walk shoulder to shoulder with this digital age.

For digital trending, the government is also providing 50 thousand rupees to the members of the Assembly for buying laptops so that all of them can get hands-on with the budget.

In fact, since the past two sessions, the Secretariat has been providing computer training to the members of the Assembly. During the third term of the Shivraj government, a computer lab was created in the Legislative Assembly, so that each member of the Assembly could undergo computer training and become technologically efficient and adept.

Finance Minister Jagdish Deora will be presenting the digital budget. Deora will present the digital budget on March 2 in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and this time the budget will be provided on a tablet instead of a paper.

In fact, during every session, the government tries to get more and more MLAs to take digital training, but due to the Corona period in the past few sessions, a few MLAs showed any interest. The only thing that remains to be seen is how the MLAs will perceive this new digital budget on March 2.

