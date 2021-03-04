Pappu Yadav offers support to TMC in Bengal

New Delhi: After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Shiv Sena, Bihar rebel leader Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party on Thursday extended its support to the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Terming BJP as the "real rival", Jan Adhikar Party supremo and former Lok Sabha MP, Pappu Yadav said that his party would not contest assembly elections in Bengal but vowed to "stand in solidarity" with the TMC camp.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yadav said," Our party will not contest assembly elections in West Bengal but we will support TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bengal assembly elections to defeat BJP."

"Mamta Banerjee can defeat BJP in West Bengal and I appeal to the people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand living in Bengal to vote for TMC candidates and let them win. By misusing the investigating agencies in Bengal, the BJP tried several times to topple Mamta's government but could not succeed. I also appeal to other opposition parties to support Mamata Banerjee," he said.

"Our party will contest Assam assembly elections on four seats and we will also make a formal announcement," he added.

