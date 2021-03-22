New Delhi: Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for immediate "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be arbitrary and illegal.

The Petitioner has invoked writ jurisdiction of this Court to seek unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation in the corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh, the Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra before the evidence are destroyed, he said in his plea.

Read: Corona blast in Maharashtra: 30,535 new cases and 99 deaths reported on Sunday

Singh alleged Deshmukh had been holding meetings in February 2021 at his residence with police officers including Sachin Vaze of Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumbai and Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service Branch, Mumbai, bypassing their seniors and had instructed them that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crores every month and had directed to collect money from various establishments and other sources.

Read: Mansukh Hiren's death case solved, claims Maharashtra ATS

Singh said it is reliably learnt that on or about August 24-25, 2020, one Rashmi Shukla, the Commissioner Intelligence, State Intelligence Department, had brought to the notice of the Director-General of Police, who in turn brought it to the knowledge of the Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Government of Maharashtra about corrupt malpractices in postings/transfers by Deshmukh based on a telephonic interception.

He sought directions from the court to safeguard him from any further coercive steps apprehended in retaliation for laying bare the corrupt malpractices of Deshmukh.

Read: Advocate files criminal complaint against Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI