Parl panel expresses shock over reduced budgetary allocation for security and police infrastructure

New Delhi: Expressing shock over the reduced expenditure for police and security infrastructure, a Parliamentary Committee has suggested the Union Home Ministry to take up the issue with the Ministry of Finance to increase the allocation.

The committee has expressed 'strong concern' over the reduced budgetary allocation of Rs 3,612.29 crore in BE 2021-21 (Rs 4,134.61 crore was allocated in 2020-21) and observed that it will be inadequate and will hamper several critical projects.

The committee noted that due to Covid19 pandemic, there is low utilisation of funds during FY 2020-21.

Significantly, in order to use resources prudently in accordance with emerging and changing priorities in the wake of Covid19 and unprecedented demand on public financial resources, new proposals have not been initiated or approved in the financial year 2020-21.

Further, in compliance with modified exchequer control based expenditure management guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, CAPFs were advised to restrict their expenditure within a cap of 10 percent of BE 2020-21 in the first and second quarter, except for the cost of ration and salary on actual basis.

Also Read: Parliamentary panel questions legality of new guidelines for OTT, social media platforms

Due to Covid19 pandemic and enforced lockdown, there was a shortage of men and material across the country during the current financial year resulting in less expenditure for infrastructure projects, the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma noted.

The committee was informed by the Home Ministry officials that in order to contain the spread of Covid19 pandemic, the government had put in place comprehensive restrictions on all activities including movement of persons, goods, constructions etc from the very beginning of the financial year 2020-21.

"Though some of the constructions activities were allowed from the month of May, 2020, the overall response was lukewarm," the MHA said.

It may be mentioned here that the allocated funds for police infrastructures are meant for construction of residential and office buildings by CAPFs, CAPF-Institute of Medical Science, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Police Training Institute, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL) and Delhi police.

Ironically, the Parliamentary Committee also noted that the current housing satisfaction level of Delhi police personnel is only 19.53 percent.

"In absence of proper accommodation, Delhi police personnel are residing in adjoining areas of Faridabad, Gurugram etc. It delays response in emergency situations," the committee said.

The committee, however, suggested the MHA to take up the matter with Delhi police and make yearly targets to increase the number of accommodations for police personnel.