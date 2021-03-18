Panel hails Rajasthan's FIR 'decoy operation'

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has suggested the Union Home Ministry to implement the Rajasthan model of 'decoy operation' to keep a tab on whether FIRs are being registered at police stations or not.

The parliamentary committee strongly recommends that such decoy operation should be conducted at regular intervals throughout the country.

The Rajasthan police department has been conducting decoy operation in various police stations of the state to check whether a case is being registered or not.

Under the decoy operation, citizens have been sent to file a cognizable offence report in the police station.

Twenty-eight such operations were conducted in 2018 and 17 in 2019.

If the station house officer (SHO) does not register cases, the officer will be punished as per the department's norms which include both minor and major penalties.

In addition, police personnel who do not follow mandatory duty, the case registered against the erring officer under the relevant section of IPC as far as atrocities against women are concerned.

Taking a strong note that cases of crime against women and children are not getting registered at the police station which led to the denial of justice to the victim, the committee suggested developing and promoting online registration for FIR for different categories of complaints particularly for the crime committee against women and children.

"MHA should issue a detailed advisory to the states and UTs," the Parliamentary committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma said in a report.

The committee also recommends MHA to implement Zero-FIR in all states and UTs.

"MHA should also provide the facility to lodge Zero-FIR in crime and criminal tracking network and system (CCTNS)," the committee added. Under a Zero-FIR, police can register a case outside the jurisdiction of the police station if a crime is committed.

Statistics from the MHS said that in 2017 as many as 114 Zero FIR has been lodged in Haryana, 225 in 2018 and 201 in 2019. Similarly, 8 Zero FIR has been registered in Rajasthan in 2017, 11 in 2018 and 80 in 2019. In West Bengal, 5 Zero FIR has been registered in 2017, 13 in 2018 and 30 in 2018. Maharastra registered the maximum Zero FIR with 450 in 2017, 604 in 2018 and 402 in 2019.

The committee also noted that IPC crimes against women like cruelty by husband or relatives, acid attack, human trafficking have witnessed a tremendous increase from 2018 to 2019.

As many as 1,03,272 cases of cruelty by husband were registered in 2018 which jumped to 1,25,298 in 2019. While 854 human trafficking cases were registered in 2018 which jumped to 966 in 2019.

Several SLL crime against women like cyber crimes, sexual violence has also jumped from 2018 to 2019.

On the issue of safety of women in public transport, the committee suggested that MHA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways for installing CCTV surveillance, panic button and controllers in public transport to make road transport safe for women.

The committee also suggested that a mechanism should be available to register FIR in running trains also.