Parliamentary delegation in Kashmir to take stock of ground situation

Srinagar: A Parliamentary delegation will visit Kashmir today to take stock of the ground situation in the valley post the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation, led by Lok Jan Shakti party president Chirag Paswan, and three members of Parliament will arrive in Srinagar today to meet the electorate.

The parliamentary panel will encourage the best performers in various fields during a function in Srinagar on Sunday. The delegation will meet various groups in Kashmir, including political, social and media groups. It will also meet common people in different places during their visit to take stock of the ground situation.

The delegation will also present awards and prizes to the officers who have rendered outstanding services in the police administration of Jammu and Kashmir at a function to be held at SK ICC Srinagar under the name 'Real Hero Award'.

According to the sources, among the awardees is Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary from the administration category while Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua Shailendra Mishra will be awarded from the police category.

Dr Mohammad Ayub Dar, Dean and Head of Department of School of Law, Kashmir University has also been selected by the jury in the field of education for his work.

Sources said many health workers would also be awarded during the event for their contribution to the health sector, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.

