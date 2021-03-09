Partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 to April 4

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): In the wake of the significant jump in the number of Covid cases in Aurangabad, Aurangabad collector Sunil Chavan announced a partial lockdown in the city from March 11 to April 4.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a complete lockdown. The decision was taken in the meeting attended by Sunil Chavan, police commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, police superintendent Mokshda Patil, Ghati hospital dean Dr. Kanan Yelikar, municipal health officer Dr. Neeta Padalkar and district civil surgeon Dr. Sundar Kulkarni.

Religious places to be closed till April 4

The religious places will be closed till April 4. Along with this, religious, social and political gatherings will not be permitted. Collector Sunil Chavan has also directed the people not to organize protests marches or agitations during the period.

Night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 6 am. Hotel owners will have to close establishments at 9 pm but they can arrange home delivery till 11 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a complete lockdown. On these days, only milkmen, medicals, media persons and fruits and vegetable vendors will be allowed to continue their business.

Marriage ceremonies banned

Restrictions have been imposed on marriage ceremonies. The collector said that huge crowds are witnessed during marriage ceremonies and social distance norms are being thwarted. Wedding ceremonies might be working as super spreaders. So, a decision to impose stringent restrictions on marriages has been taken. Only registered marriages are allowed during this period and government machinery will be kept ready for it.

Bhaji Mandai will remain closed for 7 days

The busy places in the city, especially vegetable markets are the main factor for the spike in Covid cases. Nobody is following social distancing norms and so it has been gone haywire there. Besides, many people do not use masks. So, a decision has been taken to close Bhaji Mandai at Jadhav wadi APMC from March 11 to March 17. If the traders give some solution to control the mob of customers, then restrictions can be relaxed, said Chavan.

Insufficient beds in the city hospitals

In Aurangabad, the municipal corporation has reserved 2250 beds for COVID-19 patients. But, only 900 beds are vacant now. As the daily count of patients is around 450, health staff has been under tremendous stress. A total of 3218 active patients were undergoing treatment on Sunday night.

The total number of patients has reached 52,969 and 48,459 have been discharged from the hospital. 1292 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Citizens defy COVID-19 rules

During the last year, many restrictions were imposed which pushed several people into financial distress also. As the situation was returning to normalcy to some extent, life had come to normal. But, people mistook that the virus has vanished and they started to defy the Coronavirus protocol. As a result, from the first week of February, the situation started to deteriorate and instead of registering a daily count of 50 to 60 patients, 450 patients were being admitted to the hospitals. The possibility of the situation further deteriorating is not ruled out and if citizens continue their careless attitude, the district may move towards lockdown.

MP Jalil criticized decision on lockdown

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jalil has severely criticized the decision on lockdown taken by the collector.

When he took the decision, the people’s representatives were kept in the dark. At least he should tell us on what basis he took this decision. How he can tell to cancel the marriages. Doesn't he know that, for registered marriages, one-month prior notice is required? A police team could be deployed at marriage halls. Collector has not taken any such measures, said Jalil.

