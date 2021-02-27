Parties on campaign mode for 2024 'semi-finals'

New Delhi: A total of 824 assembly constituencies will go to polls from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry in March and April. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations spread across the four poll-bound states and one Union Territory (UT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun the campaign at full pace in the poll bound states. The political pundits claimed that this election will be treated as 'semi-finals' for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

BJP accuses TMC of vandalising godown, damaging vehicles

In West Bengal, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has kick-started the campaign to convince the 'Bengali breed' whereas Congress, on the other hand, seems confused as it has an alliance with the Left party against TMC whereas it as fielded the candidates against the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

To discuss the upcoming Assembly polls, ETV Bharat spoke to several experts. "As it the assembly elections, the regional parties will focus on the state issues, forgetting the national interest. As PM Modi is a national figure, it would garner more votes in West Bengal and Assam," political expert and an RSS thinker, Ratan Nigam said.

Also Read: BJP's counter slogan: Bengal wants its daughter, not aunt

When questioned about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the RSS thinker termed the Wayanad MP a 'vote cutter'.

Sanjeev Acharya, a senior journalist who has been writing political stories for the last two decades said the elections are extremely vital for Congress as it has failed to regain power in Puducherry.

He asserted that the Rahul Gandhi has to behave like a serious leader as this would be the last chance to save his political face in southern states.

Also Read: Congress prepared for upcoming Assembly polls, says KC Venugopal