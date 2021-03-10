Service charges at restaurants optional: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve said that 81 complaints have been received related to the imposition of service charge by restaurants and hotels on the National Consumer Helpline.

The issues were sent to the concerned hotels and restaurants for proper redressal and the feedback received from them was communicated to the complainants.

Also read: 'One nation, one ration card' implemented in 12 states

In this regard, he said that in April 2017, the Central Government had issued guidelines related to the collection of the service fee from the consumer by the hotel/restaurant, according to which the service fee is optional and payment depends on the discretion of the consumers.

The Ministry had advised the States to sensitise companies, hotels and restaurants regarding provisions related to unfair trade practices of the Consumer Protection Act. It had also said that hotels or restaurants needed to appropriately display information regarding charging service charges at their premises.

Also read: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' to come into effect from June: Paswan

On the National Consumer Helpline, in the year 2020, 81 complaints were received by restaurants, pubs and hotels related to service charges,

He also informed that in the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the Consumer Commission is available at three levels viz. Central, State and District levels where consumers can lodge complaints about redressal of complaints related to service charges by hotels and restaurants.

Also read: Price of essential commodities skyrocket in Kashmir