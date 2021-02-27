People rejecting BJP in Tripura: Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Agartala (Tripura): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday said that people in the state have begun to reject the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Addressing a public meeting called by the youth wing of the party here, Sarkar expressed satisfaction over the mammoth gathering and advised followers of Left ideology to enhance public relations in order to intensify the flames of stir across the state.

"People have started rejecting the BJP. The BJP leaders are fearing to show their faces among the public. This is what makes the leaders invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come over here because he played a very crucial role in bringing the party (BJP) in power. People have not forgotten the BJP's manifesto in the name of a vision document that has been designed in such a way that the people, precisely youth, can be allured towards them," Manik said.

"But after coming to power, they have forgotten everything. Where are the jobs? Where is the real fulfilment of other promises? Rather, people are losing their jobs. Contractual workers are being sacked every now and then. Is this the kind of development people aspire for?" thundered Manik.

The four-time Chief Minister also extended support to the over 400 unemployed MBBS degree holders in the state.

"BJP promised to increase MGNREGA wages to Rs 340. The promise to assure 200 days of job remained in pen and paper. Today, the MGNREGA job card holders are even struggling to get 50 days of work round the year. The situation turned so worse that more than 400 MBBS students are sitting idle at their homes. The Chief Minister refused to meet them and when they somehow managed to meet the health secretary, they were advised to open nursing homes and private chambers whereas in hospitals, the crisis of doctors was obvious. The level of audacity has crossed all limits," Manik said.

Manik raised questions over the political influence being wielded on the government welfare activities like MGNREGA.

"The Mondol leaders ask for cut money. Some even arrange machines and finish the work in lieu of which they charge money from the beneficiaries. This has to stop. Otherwise, where will the poor people go," Manik said.

Coming down heavily on the regional alliance being formed ahead of the TTAADC elections, he said, "There is a new call to consolidate the tribal parties under one banner. But, I want to ask - against whom? Who are the people you are uniting against? We have witnessed how the demand of sovereign Tripura and later on separate states have failed. Now, to excite the indigenous people they have come up with a new idea: a greater tribal land. Those who are involved in chalking out these sectarian strategies, I want to ask them, what is the purpose?".

Lashing out at former Congress leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarman without naming him, Manik said, "We are witnessing how a political leader is making statements glorifying himself as grandson of some monarch. But, I want to tell him please explain the contribution of 134 kings of this dynasty in the welfare of the general public. This is nothing but another gimmick to excite people, create division and shift people's attention from the real issues."

