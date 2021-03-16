PIA marked dummy balloon recovered from Jammu

Srinagar: An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found on Tuesday in the Balwal area of Jammu, Police said. This is the second such balloon recovered from the Jammu province. According to the police, the balloon has been seized and further investigations are underway.

"Residents of Balwal area had spotted the balloon today morning and informed the police. Our team reached the spot and took it in our possession," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

"The balloon exactly resembles the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with doors and windows painted over it," he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to find out the source of its origin. Last week, a similar balloon was recovered from Jammu's Hiranagar sector.