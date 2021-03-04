Plan to kill two lodged in jail for Delhi riots foiled

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's special cell claimed to have foiled an 'assassination' by two convicts in Tihar jail who allegedly wanted to murder two men incarcerated in the same prison. Police have arrested the accused.

The victims are accused of desecrating a religious place and inciting communal violence during the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020.

One of the convicts Shahid was serving a sentence in Tihar jail and connived with his accomplice and intended to use mercury to poison the victims.

To carry out the execution, Shahid contacted Aslam who is outside the prison and asked him to arrange for mercury and smuggle it inside Tihar jail.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the prison, arrested the accused and seized mercury.

