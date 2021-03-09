Plea in apex court seeks suspension of window for electoral bond sale

New Delhi: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the central government to not open any more windows for the sale of Electoral Bonds under the Electoral Bond Scheme. till the plea challenging the Electoral bonds is pending before the top court.

The petition was filed by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on the behalf of ADR. The association had earlier also filed two applications in the court seeking a stay on the Electoral Bond scheme but the matter has not been listed for more than a year now.

"That the Electoral Bonds Scheme has opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate donations to political parties and anonymous financing by Indian as well as foreign companies which can have serious repercussions on the Indian democracy. The Finance Act of 2017 has introduced the use of electoral bonds which is exempt from disclosure under the Representation of People's Act,1951, opening doors to unchecked, unknown funding to political parties. The said amendments have removed the existing cap of 7.5% of net profit in the last 3 years on campaign donations by companies and have legalised anonymous donations," read the plea.

The petitioner said that Election Commission and RBI had also advised against the scheme back in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the sale of bonds just before the Karnataka elections and a window was opened before the elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Citing audit reports of the parties for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, the petitioner said the "ruling party had received more than 60 per cent of the total electoral bonds issued till date".

Adding on further, it said that more than Rs 6,500 crore of electoral bonds have been sold with the majority of donations going to BJP and 99 per cent of the bonds are of Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh denominations, "meaning that it's the corporations buying them and not individual citizens," ADR said in the plea.

"Clearly these corporations are being allowed to do make unlimited anonymous donations to the ruling political party because of impugned amendments brought about but the Finance Act,2017 and Finance Act,2016," read the plea.

Electoral Bonds is issued in the nature of promissory notes in multiples of Rs 1000, Rs 10,000, Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 10 crores. It is available at SBI and any KYC approved account holder can purchase it. This can be donated to parties pf choice who would encash it in 15 days. The bond does not carry the name of the buyer or the payee, making the whole thing non-transparent.

