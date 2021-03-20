PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Ratnagiri factory blast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by an explosion at a factory in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to an explosion at a factory in Ratnagiri district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

At least four people were killed and one other person was critically injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Ratnagiri district on Saturday.

The incident was reported at around 9.15 a.m. from the factory of Gharda Chemicals Ltd. in the Lote-Parshuram MIDC complex in Ratnagiri city. Several fire-tenders and firemen were rushed to the spot to rescue the labourers working there. More than three-dozen workers were rescued by the firemen and police personnel following the blasts that triggered a massive fire in the factory.

