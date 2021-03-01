'PM Modi inspired people to get vaccinated'

New Delhi: The COVAXIN jab Prime Minister Narendra Modi received on Monday seems to have inspired people across the country to get vaccinated against Covid-19.



"Our Prime Minister has taken COVAXIN today. Now people should come forward to take the vaccine. His action would definitely inspire the people and remove the doubt over COVAXIN," said Pooja, a beneficiary of the Covid-19 vaccine, to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Modi's Covid shot at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has set the ball rolling for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The second phase started with jabs for persons aged 60 and above and those between 45-59 years of age with co-morbidities.

ETV Bharat tried to talk to a cross-section of people about their experience with vaccination.

"Government approved vaccines are good. After registering our name at around 9 in the morning on the Co-WIN portal, we came to the AIIMS at around 10 and got vaccinated," said Niraj Gupta, a beneficiary of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He, however, said that initially there was an error in the registration process for vaccination. "Although we got OTP following registration, there was no confirmation registration. So we came directly to the hospital where the administration after verification gave us the vaccine dose," said Gupta, another beneficiary.

Gupta and his wife got the first dose of COVAXIN today. "The programme was smooth. After 28 days, we will get the second dose. Hope, people will come forward to get the vaccine," said Geeta Gupta.

Echoing the same view, Dr Poonam Kapoor, who is excited to get her second dose of COVAXIN on Wednesday said that people have started coming in large numbers to get vaccinated.

Kapoor who works at the Opthalmology department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, "Even the health care workers have started coming to get vaccinated. We have 100 per cent occupancy for Covid-19 vaccination."

The Government has launched the Co-WIN 2.0 digital platform for registering beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccination.

The vaccination is free at the government hospital. People opting for vaccination at a private hospital will have to pay Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge.

Phase 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination process that was started in India on January 16 inoculated health care and frontline workers.

India has started the mega vaccination drive with its two indigenous Covid-19 vaccines COVISHIELD and COVAXIN.