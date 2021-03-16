PM Modi holds virtual summit with Finnish counterpart

New Delhi: India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks, the Prime Minister said. He also said both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

In his opening remarks, Modi also urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Both the organisations took shape following India's initiative.

"These international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland partnership.

