PM Modi invites suggestions for March 28 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited views and suggestions from the public and share their inspiring life journeys for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session that will be held on March 28.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "28th March...this year's third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journeys from across India. Post your views on MyGov or the NaMo App, or record your message."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Asking students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 said he updated the Exam Warriors book with new mantras and interesting activities.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi asked students to go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile.

"Most of the young friends will have exams. All of you should remember - you have to become a warrior and not a worrier, go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile. You have to compete with yourself, not with anyone else," he had said.

In Mann Ki Baat held in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

ANI