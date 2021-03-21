Congress has no vision for Assam: Modi

Golaghat (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress stating that its sole intention is to secure power and added that the party doesn't have the vision or the ideology to take Assam to new heights.

Addressing an election rally in Bokakhat, PM Modi said, "Congress is giving 5 guarantees to the people of Assam. Their only mantra is to tell lies and give false hope to the poor. They want to grab power under any circumstances because Congress only wants the seat of power to fill its empty coffers. They neither have the vision nor the ideology to take Assam to new heights.

PM urged the people not to believe in five guarantees promised by Congress, as it means false promises. "During Congress rule, the question was will Assam have peace. Now during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, peace and stability have been established in Assam. In Congress rule, there was a question, how to save Assam from getting looted, but now under NDA rule, the state is reaching greater heights of progress," he added.

"During Congress rule, the question was how to save the world-famous one-horned rhino. But the BJP govt sent all poachers to jail. Assam's culture, traditions, languages, festivals are a matter of pride for every Indian. Today I can respectfully say to all our mothers, sisters and daughters sitting here that we have worked hard to fulfil the responsibility and expectations which you gave us," he said.

Speaking about the development work undertaken by Assam as well as the Centre for the development of Assam, the Prime Minister said, "It is the NDA government that started a gold medal in the National Defence Academy in the name of great warrior Lachit Barphukan. All our sanctuaries, including Kaziranga, our forest areas, are also our heritage, our responsibility towards the environment and also the means of livelihood. I am happy that the forest area in Assam has increased in the last five years."

PM Modi added that in the last six years, over Rs 40,000 crore has been invested in the Oil and Gas sector only. Under the Asom Darshan, the BJP and NDA governments have also done work to improve the infrastructure in more than 9,000 namghars and other religious institutions.

Emphasising the rally being near the world-famous Kaziranga national park, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress had supported poachers.

"Who can forget those days, when Congress was in power in both Assam and Delhi. Neglect was double, corruption was double, illegal immigrants were double. Now the double engine government is taking Assam forward," he said.

In the last five years, tea garden workers have expressed unhappiness with the BJP government as it has not fulfilled the promises made to them in the last election of providing Rs 351.

To satisfy the core voters, PM Modi said that Congress had neglected them for years, while BJP had taken all steps for education, employment and healthcare of the tea workers.

He also promised that if elected to power again in Assam, the BJP state government will work to support tea garden workers by giving there due wages.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)