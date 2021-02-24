PM Modi remembers Jayalalithaa, says she made noteworthy efforts to empower 'Nari Shakti'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary and said she made noteworthy efforts to empower our 'Nari Shakti'.

"Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her," PM Modi tweeted.

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

In 1982, when M G Ramachandran was the Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded.

(ANI)

