New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of COVAXIN at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, kicking off the second phase of the vaccination drive in India. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN (Bharat BioTech) to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister received the vaccine six weeks after its roll out on January 16, when the country started vaccinating healthcare professionals and other frontline workers, including security personnel.

Modi shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Modi tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

The next phase of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will commence from today onwards.

Registration will open at 9:00 am tomorrow and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.

In January this year, India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), authorised two vaccines for emergency use against the Covid-19 (SarS-CoV-2) virus which has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide and more than 1,57,000 people in the country.

The emergency use authorisation was granted to the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which is being produced in the country by the world’s largest vaccine producer, Pune based Serum Institute of India and India’s own COVAXIN vaccine developed jointly by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

With agency inputs