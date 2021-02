PM Modi to address 33rd Convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University on February 26, 2021 at 11 AM, via video conferencing.

"A total of 17591 candidates will be conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation," read the press release by Prime Minister's Office.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit will also be present on the occasion.

The University is named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr M.G. Ramachandran. It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, AYUSH, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences.

These institutions are spread across the length and breadth of the state of Tamil Nadu, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 Nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and/or allied health institutions.

(ANI)