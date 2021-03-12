PM Modi to address Global Ayurveda Festival today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Global Ayurveda Festival through video conferencing on Friday.

"At around 8:45 PM this evening, will address the Global Ayurveda Festival. This Festival is a commendable effort to further popularise Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine," PM Modi tweeted.

The festival is being held virtually between March 12 and March 19.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Uday Shankar and former FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy will also be present at the event.

Muraleedharan is the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the festival.

The keynote address in the event will be delivered by World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Central AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Central AYUSH Advisor Vaidya Manoj Nesari.

The festival will also include international seminars, a global exhibition and business meet. The festival will hold an all-time record in the number of delegates, the number of scientists presenting papers and the number of participating countries and institutions.

It will feature lectures by 35 internationally renowned scientists and more than 150 Indian scientists. As many as 650 of the 1,150 selected research papers will be presented live and 500 research papers will be with a poster presentation.

The festival, which was scheduled to be held in Angamaly in May 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, now it is being held virtually in five virtual venues from 9 am to 10 pm.

