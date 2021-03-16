PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Bangladesh

New Delhi: At the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bangladesh on March 26 & 27.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events — Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

The Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will also attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as the guest of honour.

The programme of the Prime Minister, apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also includes a call on the President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on the Prime Minister, a statement from the MEA said.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share strong cultural and economic, economic ties since time immemorial.

