PM Modi to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 on March 2

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on March 2 through video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector. Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in the Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

(ANI)