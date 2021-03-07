PM Modi to release manuscript on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on March 9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 11 volumes of manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on Tuesday at his residence here.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Karan Singh, a veteran Congress leader who is also a scholar of Hindu theology, will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said.

Rare multiple Sanskrit commentaries in original calligraphy will be part of the Bhagavadgita's release.

In general, the practice with Srimad Bhagavadgita is to present the text with a single commentary, the PMO noted, adding that for the first time many of the key commentaries by celebrated Indian scholars are being brought together for achieving a comprehensive and comparative appreciation of the epic.

The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada.

Singh is the chairman trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI