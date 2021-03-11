PM Modi's mother receives first dose of Covid vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that his mother Heeraben Modi has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She received the vaccine dose under the second phase of the vaccination drive which was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens.

Modi made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister received the vaccine earlier after its roll out on January 16, when the country started vaccinating healthcare professionals and other frontline workers, including security personnel.

In January this year, India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), authorised two vaccines for emergency use against the Covid-19 (SarS-CoV-2) virus which has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide and more than 1,57,000 people in the country.

The emergency use authorisation was granted to the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which is being produced in the country by the world’s largest vaccine producer Serum Institute of India in Pune and India’s own COVAXIN vaccine developed jointly by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

