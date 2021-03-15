PM Modi's photo appear in Telangana MLC voter list

Hyderabad: District collectors of Vikarabad in Telangana were flummoxed to see a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state graduate MLC voter list. Modi's photo was placed alongside the name of Dayakar Reddy in the voter list of polling booth no 307 (serial number 269) in Vikarabad zone.

Reddy, who is a graduate from Pulusumamidi village, did not turn up for voting assuming that officers would not allow him to cast his vote. Local leaders brought the matter to the attention of the District Additional Collector of the area.

PM Modi's photo appear in Telangana MLC voter list

The collector said that Reddy would be allowed to vote if all his other details furnished in the list is correct. However, this is not the first time when such discrepancies have happened.

READ: Polling for MLC elections underway in AP, Telangana

During the last assembly elections in the state, pictures of various celebrities appeared on the voter list. The keenly-contested elections to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies are scheduled to be held today. Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi and 163 other candidates are contesting in the elections.

The ruling TRS, BJP and Congress have indulged in massive campaigning in the state ahead of the elections.

READ: Stage set for MLC election from 2 Graduates' constituencies

Jumbo ballot boxes and big-sized ballot papers are being used for the polling in view of a large number of candidates in the fray.

Over 10 lakh graduates are eligible to exercise their franchise in preferential method at 1,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will held on March 17.

READ: Gas cylinder explosion kills one in Telangana