PM praises Hyderabad farmer in Mann Ki Baat

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 74th Mann Ki Baat mentioned Telangana farmer and Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkat Reddy for his efforts and trials in farming. Modi heaped praises on Reddy's innovative farming techniques of coming up with varieties of wheat and rice that were naturally enriched with Vitamin D.

When we talk of science, the Prime Minister said, many a time people restrict it to physics-chemistry or labs, but the spread of science is much more than that.

Addressing his monthly radio programme, PM said that people should draw inspiration from Hyderabad farmer, adding that it was a matter of pride for the Government that Reddy was honoured with the Padma Shri award last year.

Earlier, this month, Reddy had also won a patent for his innovation from the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

On the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call for 'Lab to Land' to move science forward, noting its power in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

