PM to address BJP public meeting, launch projects in Pondy on Feb 25

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP here on Thursday and also inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects for the poll-bound union territory.

Puducherry BJP Chief Swaminathan said that after landing at the helipad at 10.30 am, Modi would drive to JIPMER to unveil the centrally sponsored projects.

He will then proceed to the venue of public meeting. This will be Modi's second visit to the union territory during last 3 years as he had earlier visited the Auroville International project in neighbouring Villupuram district close to Puducherry in 2018 and had also addressed then a public meeting.

Also read: PM Modi remembers Jayalalithaa, says she made noteworthy efforts to empower 'Nari Shakti'

The PM's trip comes amid a totally changed political environment in Puducherry as V Narayanasamy who headed the Congress ministry here since 2016 had resigned along with its entire cabinet on February 22.

His resignation forwarded to the Centre has since been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Also read: No extra chance for missing UPSC exam: Court

With none of the parties in the opposition block comprising AINRC, AIADMK and BJP evincing interest to stake claim to form the ministry, there are indications that

Puducherry is headed for President's rule.

The opposition has 14 members (AINRC seven, AIADMK four and three nominated members belonging to the BJP).

Also read: All you need to know about the world's largest cricket stadium

PTI