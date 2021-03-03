Police conduct simultaneous raids in Bihar jails

Patna: The Home Department of the Bihar government conducted raids in all the prominent prisons across the state on Wednesday morning. The raiding teams were headed by the District Magistrate (DM) of respective districts and raids were conducted in the wake of upcoming panchayat elections and rising crime graph in the state.

During the raid at Chhapra jail, police recovered three mobile phones, three SIM cards and packets of tobacco.

"The raids were part of the routine investigation to find out about illegal activities inside the jail premise," said Chhapra SP Santosh Kumar.

"We started raid at around 5:30 am in the morning and it was conducted for three hours in every ward of the jail," the Chhapra SP added.

In Patna, DM Chandrashekhar Singh headed the team. Besides him, City Superintendent of Police (West) Vinay Tiwari, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and other senior officers reached Bihar's largest Central jail at Beur in Patna around 5 a.m.

Sources said the raiding team in the Beur jail searched several wards and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, pen drives and other prohibited objects. The raids were being held after a video of the Beur jail went viral a week ago wherein the inmates are seen partying and using mobile phones.



Similar raids and confiscations were seen in the Purnea Central jail, Nawada Mandal jail, Katihar Mandal jail, Jahanabad, Bhabhua, Samastipur, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Siwan, Gopalganj, and other districts.



The DM, SP, SDM, DSPs and a large number of police personnel of respective districts were involved in the raids.

With agency inputs