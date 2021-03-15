Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Waze was placed under suspension by an order of the Additional CP Special Branch on Monday.

He was sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25 in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

After allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Waze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

Waze had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze any interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Earlier on February 25, a car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

With ANI inputs