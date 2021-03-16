Political tussle in Maharashtra intensify post Sachin Vaze's arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The arrest of suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with the explosive-laden car found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has heated up politics in the state. The death of the alleged owner of the vehicle Mansukh Hiren under suspicious circumstances has led to the investigation revolve around the sacked police officer, who is currently in NIA custody.

As the relations between Vaze and Shivsena, the leading party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have been revealed in the probe, political activities in the state have intensified. The main opposition in the state BJP has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. As the political activities gained momentum, the BJP has claimed that the rapport of Sachin Vaze with the Shivsena has been exposed during the investigation.

It is known that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had been targeted by the BJP over the reappointment of Vaze as soon as the Shivsena came to power in 2020. Vaze was suspended in 2002. As the state Home Ministry is with the NCP, it is considered a challenging period for the NCP and the Shiv Sena.

State Congress president Nana Patole met CM Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the issue of the abandoned Scorpio car near Ambani’s residence and the suspected police official Sachin Vaze. It is believed that Patole expressed displeasure over the disrepute to the MVA government’s image due to the Sachin Vaze issue. The two leaders had spoken for around half an hour.

On the other hand, the NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken over the issue of Sachin Vaze and has convened an emergency meeting of all NCP ministers. As the home ministry is with NCP, the meeting assumes significance. Prior to the meeting, Pawar had met Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the issue at length for more than half an hour.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made a sensational allegation that Sachin Vaze and Shiv Sena youth leader Varun Sardesai have been involved in financial transactions. Rane said that, Vaze used to collect money from bookies and that Sardesai had demanded a share in the amount. Sardesai is a close relative of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Varun Sardesai has denied all the allegations in this regard, saying that he does not take the allegations seriously and that they have been made to ruin his political career. He also said that he would sue Rane in a defamation case. Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya has demanded that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh be sacked.

The BJP leader also made serious charges against CM Thackeray, saying that the latter needed a man for collecting money worth Rs. 50 Crore, and that a small-time assistant police inspector using the car belonging to the crime branch, indicates that he was CM’s man. Kirit Somaiya also alleged that the Maha government is behaving like a Mafia. Another BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam, reacting on the whole issue said that the government had to bow down in this matter.

Sachin Vaze has been sent to NIA custody till March 25 in connection with his alleged role in the explosive-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Vaze has also been suspended from the police force.

While, NCP state president Jayant Patil, informing about a meeting of party ministers, said that, the issue of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation or portfolio shuffling didn't come up. He also added that those found guilty in the Ambani bomb scare would not be spared at any cost.