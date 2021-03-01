'Ex-minister paid hush money to TikTok star's family'

Pune: A family member of Tiktok star Pooja Chavan has accused former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod of paying a bribe to her parents to stay tight-lipped over her death.

Chavan's maternal grandmother Shantabai Rathod alleged that Rathod (ex-minister) paid Rs 5 crores and the money was hidden in a pit. Reports say has registered a complaint with the police in Pune.



Sanjay Rathod who is accused of involvement in Chavan's death resigned as forest minister in the Maharashtra government on February 28. Rathod has denied allegations of his role in the incident.

He submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting at the Chief Ministers’ residence where Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde was also present.

READ: TikTok star Pooja Chavan stressed about family debt, reveals father



Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the state government over Rathod’s alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, saying that the government was more interested in celebrity tweets.

READ: NCW takes cognizance of alleged suicide of Pune girl

On February 8, 22-year-old Chavan allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Pune. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Chavan had gone to Pune to attend a course in spoken English. Days after her death, audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition said pointed fingers at Rathod and demanded an investigation.

READ: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod resigns from cabinet



With agency inputs