President Kovind stresses on women's safety, independence on Women's Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appealed to all countrymen to work relentlessly towards women's safety, education and independence, on the eve of International Women's Day.

Kovind said "we will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered only by doing so. Let us dedicate this occasion of International Women's Day to the honour, safety and empowerment of women and resolve that we will support them in changing every tradition and policy that hinders their progress," the President said in a statement.

He extended congratulations and best wishes to all women on the occasion, saying "women are an inspiration to our family, society and the nation".

"They are the essential base of the social structure. In India too, women have made their mark in every sphere of life. With their distinguished role in all walks of life, they have contributed significantly to the progress of the nation.

"Nevertheless, much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in India," said the President.

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in order to create awareness about women's issues. It was first celebrated in a handful of countries in 1911, but began to be observed by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nations started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognised Women's Day in 1977.

