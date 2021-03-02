New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Gujarat voters for BJP's thumping victory in the recently concluded civic body polls. He said the results have sent out a clear message.

"Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP," Modi tweeted.

The BJP has captured 1,182 seats, followed by Congress (214), Independents (73), Aam Aadmi Party (2), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (2), and others (10).

In the district panchayat polls, 382 seats went to the BJP, 84 to the Congress, and one each to Independents, AAP, BSP and others.

In the tehsil polls, 1,636 seats went to the BJP, 625 to the Congress, 51 to Independents, 16 to AAP, 5 to BSP and 6 to other candidates. The AAP opened its account in the Junagadh tehsil panchayat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that it looks like the BJP will form more than 60 municipal bodies.

With inputs from agencies