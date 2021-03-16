Privatisation doesn’t mean closure of banks, jobs will be protected: Sitharaman

New Delhi: On the second day of a nationwide bank strike called by all nine bank unions against the government’s move to privatise public sector banks, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday sought to assure the jittery employees that the government will make sure that these banks will continue to function even after privatization and interest of workers are protected.

In a media briefing following the meeting of the Union cabinet in New Delhi, the finance minister said not all the state owned banks will be privatized.

“Every bank is not going to be sold off,” asserted the finance minister.

“Those who are likely to be privatised, we are going to keep in mind that these privatised institutions continue to function after the privatization,” she said in response to a question.

Read: Cabinet clears Development Finance Institution with capital infusion of Rs 20000 crore

In her bid to assure the bank employees and officers who are apprehensive of loss of jobs, or fearful of losing the security attached with a public sector job, the finance minister said the government would ensure that every interest of the staff working in public sector banks identified for privatization, is protected.

Explaining the Union government’s public sector enterprise policy, she said the government is not going to sell off these assets to abdicate its responsibilities.

Privatisation will not lead to job loss: FM

Talking about the future of bank employees, as nearly 10 lakh employees and officers observed the two day nationwide strike on Monday and Tuesday, the finance minister said the interest of workers, who have put in decades of service in the banking industry will be protected.

“Whether it is their salary, scale or pension, it will be protected. It will all be taken care of,” Sitharaman told reporters.

Read: Privatisation will create level playing field for every bank: Fin Min

Sitharaman said even if the government dilutes its stake in these banks by making an offer for sale to retail investors, it was the government's duty to protect the interest of workers.

“This is a wrong assumption that it is going to be closed, people are going to be removed,” she said.

“It is not a quick decision, we applied a lot of mind and we are conscious of the interest of workers,” added the finance minister.

Privatisation will bring more investment

In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman enunciated the government’s strategic decision to completely exit out of the business while maintaining the bare minimum presence in four strategic sectors – energy, banking & finance, telecom and space.

The finance minister had announced the government’s decision to privatise two public sector banks and one general insurance company before March 2022.

Talking about the government’s decision to create a few big banks, the finance minister said the public sector banks have been consolidated in 12 big banks to acquire the scale and size of a bank like State Bank of India.

“We need banks that can scale up, we need the banks of the size of the State Bank of India and many more of them, who are going to meet the inspirational needs of the people of this country,” said the finance minister.

Read: No proposal to bring petroleum products under GST: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said after the privatization all the financial institutions are going to get more equity, more people as investors will put money into them to make them more sustainable.

Talking about the government’s intent, the finance minister said when we talk about privatisation we recognise that each one of them perform their economic role, be it a coal plant, hydro power unit or a steel unit as the economy will continue to need these services and products.