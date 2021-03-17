Privatisation of airports to boost aviation infra, say experts

New Delhi: As the government plans the bundling of seven loss-making airports with six profit-making airports in the next round of airport privatisation through the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA) model, experts have said that the move will bring down losses and boost the development of the aviation infrastructure.

DSK Legal projects partner, Anjan Dasgupta, who specialises in asset monetisation via the PPP model, said, "In my view, this is a good move by the government because this way the valuable airports will cross-subsidise the loss-making airports. Otherwise, there will be no takers for the loss-making ones and only the airports generating profits or with the maximum potential will be monetised."

"Monetisation of airports will help the government unlock value and use proceeds to develop other airports and aviation infrastructure. In any case, this is a regulated sector and as such passenger tariff will be protected by AERA as it has the power to determine tariff for all airports which have annual passenger throughput in excess of 3.5 million," he added.

According to sources, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to bundle Bhubaneshwar airport (Rs 34.22 profit) with Jharsguda (Rs 16.29 crore loss), Indore airport (Rs 4 crore profit) with Jabalpur (Rs 19.24 crore loss), Kushinagar (no data available) and Gaya airports (Rs 26 crore loss) with Varanasi (Rs 1.6 crore loss), Amritsar airport (Rs 92 lakh profit) with Kangra (Rs 9 crore loss), Raipur airport (Rs 26.75 crore loss) with Jalgaon (Rs 3.72 crore loss) and Trichy airport (Rs 22.85 crore profit) with Salem (Rs 8.76 crore loss). The profit and losses of the airports are of FY2020.

Ameya Joshi, an aviation expert opined that the government's decision to club loss-making airports with six profit-making airports will certainly lead to more private reports or at least double the speed of privatisation.

"The interesting things to see here would be the bidding amounts. Will the bidding amount be good enough to make the sale? It is also crucial to note here that the monetary losses of certain airports are purely due to the infrastructural works undertaken in that year and not a perennial thing," he added.

The Adani Group had won the operations and development rights from six airports namely Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati airports in February 2019.

The Cabinet approved Adani Group as the highest bidder for the airports of Mangalore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad in July 2019, the takeover process for the three airports was completed by December 2020. They have been given for a lease period of 50 years.

