Priyanka Gandhi attacks govt on LPG hike

New Delhi: With fuel prices on the rise after LPG price was hiked by Rs 25 on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government.

"Since last three months the price of domestic LPG has increased by Rs 200 while petrol, diesel are inching towards 100. The Modi govt is batting for their billionaire friends from both ends while common man is suffering," she tweeted in Hindi.

This month, cooking gas refills have become dearer by Rs 100 for households in a span of just three weeks. After the latest increase, a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 794 on Thursday as against Rs 769 at which they were supplied till Wednesday.

In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by Rs 100 each. The oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL - had then increased the price by Rs 50. The latest rise translates into a Rs 200 hike in the cylinder prices over three months.

While the oil marketing companies on Thursday continued with their wait and watch strategy and kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, price of petrol continued to be at Rs 90.93 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.32 a litre in the capital.

Elsewhere in the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged after oil companies increased pump prices on 13 of the last 17 days.

In the 13 increases since February 9, prices have gone up by Rs 3.98 per litre for petrol while diesel has risen by Rs 4.19 a litre in Delhi.

The price pause on Thursday may be momentary as global oil prices are on the boil with benchmark Brent crude prices remaining above $67 a barrel. The product prices in international market have also firmed up over restricted supplies and a demand pick-up.

