Priyanka to address 6 public meetings in Assam

New Delhi: A day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in poll-bound Assam, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again be visiting the state for two days to address six public meetings.

According to Congress leaders, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, will be visiting Assam from March 21 to 22.

During her visit she will address six public meetings and will also visit the birthplace of Srimanta Shankardeva at Bordowa Satra.

On March 21, Priyanka Gandhi will address three public meetings at Jorhat, Nazira and Khumtai. On Monday she will address meetings at Sharupathar, Kaliabor and Nagaon.

On Monday, she will also visit the birthplace of Shankardeva at Bordowa Satra.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had visited the state on March 1 and 2. During her visit she had met tea garden workers and also addressed several public meetings for party candidates.

While addressing a public meeting, Priyanka Gandhi had said that once voted to power, her party will bring a law so that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Tezpur in northern Assam's Sonitpur district on March 2, Priyanka said when lakhs of people faced the flood fury, the Prime Minister neither visited the state nor extended any financial assistance.

"Not only during the flood, when Assam people were agitating against the CAA, but the Prime Minister was also silent and kept himself in Delhi. You cannot expect the PM during your crisis and distress as he did not come out from his residence to talk with the lakhs of agitating farmers in the national capital," she had said.

The Congress leader while addressing the gathering announced five "Guarantees" for the people to be fulfilled if the party comes to power in Assam.

These five "Guarantees" are enactment of a law to nullify the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising of tea workers' daily wages to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.

IANS