Priyanka to visit Varanasi on Saturday

Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Varanasi on Saturday to attend Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration at Seer Govardhanpur.

She will reach Varanasi around 11 a.m. and offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

Interestingly, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar will also be in Varanasi on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

IANS