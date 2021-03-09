Pulwama: Slain militant's daughter passes exam with flying colours

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): On March 8 when the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared results for Class 12, amongst the successful ones was a girl from Pulwama who triumphed despite having faced several odds.

Insha Zaheer, who hails from South Kashmir's Pulwama district had secured 427 marks out of 500, despite her parents having passed away just before her exams.

Her father Zaheer Ahmed Lone, who was a militant, was neutralized in December during a gunfight and within a week, Insha's mother had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Despite the huge loss, Insha continued to work hard and focus on her studies.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Insha said that it was a difficult period for her as her world shattered suddenly with the passing away of her parents. She added that she used to go to her neighbour's place to study, as the atmosphere in her house was tense.