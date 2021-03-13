Quad to tackle challenges together for free Indo-Pacific region: Biden

Washington (US): The United States, Japan, India, and Australia are committed to working together to tackle the shared challenges we face and to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, said President Joe Biden on Friday (local time).

"This morning, I met virtually with the Quad in the first multilateral summit I've hosted as president. The United States, Japan, India, and Australia are committed to working together to tackle the shared challenges we face and to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Biden wrote from his official account.

Earlier in the day, during the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of each of the grouping's member countries, and the US is committed to ensuring the region is governed by international law and free of coercion.

"A free and open Indo Pacific is essential to each of our future of our countries. The US is committed to working with you, our partners and all of our allies in the region to achieve stability" he said during the Quad meet.

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders - the US, Australia, India and Japan - stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said: "We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

"Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose," they said.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, held its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday.

